

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





The family of a missing kindergarten teacher who vanished one year ago in Edmonton is pleading for help from the public in their search locating her.

“I'm a mom. I want my daughter to be alive but even if God forbid she's not alive, please help us find her,” said Salwa Atwi, Nadia Atwi’s mother.

The 32- year-old was last seen at her northeast Edmonton home on December 8, 2017. Police found her SUV in a ditch later that day in Rundle Park along with one of her shoes and her cellphone being recovered nearby.

Atwi has since been the focus of a number of search parties and vigils, with the family offering up to $50,000 for anyone who can lead them to her.

“We went so many many times to Rundle Park. Just for peace of mind, just to go through the bushes. When we don't find anything we feel good.”

Edmonton Police Service’s Missing Persons Unit said they continue to investigate Atwi’s disappearance.

The Atwi family hope that bringing renewed interest to the case may lead to the end of a horrible chapter in their lives.

“Just think about your mom. Your sister, daughter, friends,” said Atwi’s mother.

“Please help us solve this mystery and get Nadia back to her family.”

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Atwi or her whereabouts are asked to contact the EPS Complaint Line at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Sarah Plowman