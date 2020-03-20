EDMONTON -- An Alberta woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her husband, who had been missing for six years before police found his body in a slough.

Helen Naslund, who is 58, pleaded guilty on Thursday in an Edmonton courtroom to manslaughter for the 2011 shooting of 49-year old Miles Naslund on a farm near Holden, Alta.

The couple's 28-year old son, Neil Naslund, pleaded guilty to offering an indignity to human remains.

The mother and son were initially charged with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sterling Sanderman accepted both guilty pleas.

Sanderman, calling the couple's marriage a tumultuous one, also accepted an agreed statement of facts that showed there had been a domineering pattern of abuse.