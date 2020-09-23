EDMONTON -- It will one day be the site of someone's new residence, but for now, a North Glenora lot is home to a 10-foot-high pile of dirt.

Neighbours say it's the second time the future spot of an infill home has been used to pile dirt after it happened last spring during construction of a series of new homes.

"The noise has been really bad because there's been a bulldozer ploughing it down," said neighbourhood resident Dave Hill.

"They've ben bringing in truckloads for the last three days.Three more loads this morning."

Builder Timberhaus has been contracted to build the new home and says it's aware of the community's concern.

"When you dig a big hole, the dirt’s gotta go somewhere, so you might as well keep it close. That way we save on trucking, emissions, that kind of stuff," said John Wilson, Timberhaus' vice-president.

"There's no bylaw against ... storing dirt on your own lot."

But the city, nonetheless, deemed the dirt pile to be a nuisance under community standards bylaw and issued the company a warning.

"Construction in your neighbourhood is kind of annoying sometimes," said Wilson.

"But in the end, we’re building beautiful homes for nice families."

Timberhaus has agreed to remove the pile by Monday, a development Hill calls "fantastic news."

With files from Jeremy Thompson