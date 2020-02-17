EDMONTON -- The driver of a pickup truck is dead and two female passengers are in hospital after it collided with a tractor on Friday night.

The collision happened around 6 p.m. on Feb. 14 along Highway 652 near Range Road 115.

St. Paul RCMP say officers arrived on scene and determined the truck's driver, a 58-year-old man from Saddle Lake, had died in the crash. Two females in the truck were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Police are still investigating, noting the roads were partially covered in snow at the time of the crash.