Edmonton

    • Fatal crash closes Highway 2 near Slave Lake

    Slave Lake map

    A fatal crash closed a part of Highway 2 in northern Alberta early Thursday morning.

    A collision between a vehicle and a cyclist on Highway 2 near Mitsue Gravel Pit Road, near Mitsue Lake, was reported sometime before 5:30 a.m.

    In a traffic advisory, Mounties did not provide any other details about those involved.

    Slave Lake RCMP asked commuters to avoid the area. Range Road 50A will be used as an alternate route.

    More information about what happened would be provided later, police said. 

    Mitsue Lake is 13 kilometres south of Slave Lake. 

