An Evansburg man who pleaded guilty to sex crimes against his three daughters was sentenced to more than 23 years behind bars in an Edmonton courtroom Thursday.

The man, whose name is protected by a publication ban so as not to identify his daughters, pleaded guilty to 10 charges including sexual interference and child pornography.

Crown had asked for a sentence of 29 years.

The father was arrested by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit in Evansburg, a small community west of Edmonton, in 2016.

ICE alleged he sexually abused his daughters, all under 18, multiple times over a six-year period.

Investigators said one of the daughters was procured for sex on “multiple occasions” in instances that the father video recorded.

The investigation involved RCMP, Edmonton Police Service, Child and Family Services, Zebra Child Protection Centre and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

Anyone who has information about any child exploitation offence is urged to call local police or contact cybertip.ca.