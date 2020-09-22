EDMONTON -- A child care funding announcement is expected from the provincial and federal governments Tuesday.

Alberta’s children’s services minister and the federal minister of families, children and social development are scheduled to speak at 9 a.m.

In July, they announced the province would receive $45 million of a $400-million commitment by the federal government to provincial and territorial child care programming.

At the time, federal minister Ahmed Hussen hinted the Liberals might do more later in the year.

However, the details of Tuesday’s announcement are not known.

The $45 million consists of $29 million to boost day care subsidies, $9.7 million to create the Inclusive Child Care Program supporting disability needs and adding as many as 385 child care spaces throughout the province, and $4.7 million to make an early-learning curriculum available to all operators in the province.

Alberta minister Rebecca Schulz estimated some families could save up to $200 a month under the new subsidy model.