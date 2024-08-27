Financial assistance available for restaurants in Jasper affected by wildfire

An online food ordering and delivery company is giving restaurants in Jasper, damaged by the recent wildfire, a helping hand.

Through the DoorDash Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund, restaurants impacted by natural disasters may be eligible for a $10,000 USD grant.

"Alberta communities have been hit hard by a particularly devastating month of wildfires and we hope to support hard-working Albertans impacted by this disaster," said Brian Kaufmann, the director of policy with DoorDash Canada.

In order for a restaurant to qualify for a grant it must have a brick-and-mortar location, no more than three locations, have fewer than 50 employees and have been open for at least six months before a natural disaster was declared.

The company said the grants can be used for expenses not covered by insurance, such as rent or mortgage payments, repairs and payroll.

The relief fund is designed to help underinsured businesses.

"Providing timely financial support can be a lifeline for local restaurants, helping them rebuild and continue to serve their communities," Kaufmann said.

Restaurants don't have to be on the DoorDash platform to be eligible, but must apply by May 30, 2025.