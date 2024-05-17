'Find Your Fringe': Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival reveals its 2024 theme

New year, new theme: Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival will return in August for its 43rd edition of the summer festival, complete with a new theme.

EIFTF announced its 43rd annual festival theme on Friday – "Find Your Fringe." The theme is inspired by Fringe-goers who seek those special Fringe moments that make you laugh, drop your jaw in awe and who love the theatre experience.

This year, EIFTF will spotlight more than 200 theatre productions across 38 venues, with performances by more than 1,600 local and international artists in the Old Strathcona neighborhood – all that with the delectable smell of green onion cakes in the air.

On March 18, the EIFTF launched a fundraiser campaign called "Sustain Fringe" to combat rising costs and a decrease in funding, asking its fans and supporters for monthly donations to help keep the festival afloat.

Since then, the Sustain Fringe campaign grew its monthly donors from 34 to 290, bringing in nearly $100,000 in donations. The festival hopes to raise $300,000 by the end of this year's festival.

Aside from donating monthly, Fringers can help reach the festival's goal by purchasing 50/50 tickets for a chance to win $10,000 – sponsoring the festival also helps with the cause.

EIFTF previously canceled the 2020 festival due to pandemic concerns, losing $3 million for the organization in the process.

The festival will return to the Old Strathcona neighbourhood from Aug. 15 - 25. Fringe-goers can purchase their 2024/25 Fringe Theatre Season pass here.