Fire at vacant house in northeast Edmonton deliberately set: EFRS

Investigators have determined that a fire at a house in northeast Edmonton on Tuesday was intentionally set.

Fire crews were called to a vacant home on Howson Crescent at 4:16 a.m.

It took firefighters about two hours to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

A damage estimate has not been released.

Crews were also called to a fire at a nearby townhouse complex on Hooke Road around the same time.

Several units in Hooke County Townhomes in northeast Edmonton were damaged in an early morning fire on Aug. 29, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Cam Wiebe)

Multiple units at the townhouse were destroyed as a result of the fire.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.