EDMONTON -- Two Whitecourt businesses were burned nearly to the ground early Thursday morning.

By late afternoon, fire crews had left the scene where the buildings of Sew Right and KW Pets had sustained extensive damage in the Dec. 26 blaze.

The fire started around 3 a.m., according to the Whitecourt Press. The outlet said everything in the businesses was destroyed.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the Whitecourt Fire Department for more information.

Whitecourt is about 170 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.