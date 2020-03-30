EDMONTON -- Fire crews were called to a fire in a detached garage at 119 Avenue and 80 Street Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m.

The garage was behind an abandoned house northeast of downtown. Police discovered the fire while patrolling the neighbourhood.

Crews contained the fire to the garage and no injuries were reported.

The blaze was brought under control just after 5 a.m. and was fully extinguished by 8:10 a.m.

Investigators have not yet released what may have caused the fire.