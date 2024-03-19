EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Fire that destroyed golf clubhouse in Strathcona County was accidental

    Smoke billows from what remained of the Northern Bear Golf Course's clubhouse just outside Sherwood Park on Jan. 13, 2024, after an early morning fire. (CTV News Edmonton / Galen McDougall) Smoke billows from what remained of the Northern Bear Golf Course's clubhouse just outside Sherwood Park on Jan. 13, 2024, after an early morning fire. (CTV News Edmonton / Galen McDougall)
    A fire that destroyed the clubhouse at a golf course east of Edmonton was accidental, officials say.

    Fire broke out at the Northern Bear Golf Club clubhouse around 3 a.m. on Jan. 13.

    The building was destroyed.

    A detailed investigation is still underway, but Strathcona County officials have confirmed the fire was accidental.

    Damage is estimated at $15 million. 

