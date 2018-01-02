About an hour after police asked for help from the public to find a firearm allegedly used and then discarded by a suspect overnight, volunteers had found one in a nearby park.

Police said they received reports that a male suspect had broken into a vehicle in the area of 96 Avenue and 180 Street Tuesday, January 2, at about 12:15 a.m.

When the suspect was inside the vehicle, police said the owner saw, and allegedly locked the doors remotely, trapping the suspect.

EPS said the suspect fired a long-barreled firearm in an effort to escape, which broke the windows of the vehicle, and struck a home in the area.

The suspect fled on foot, and was arrested a block away. No one was hurt.

EPS said teams were searching the area where the incident took place for the firearm.

Volunteers found the firearm nearby Tuesday afternoon; police arrived a short time later and took the firearm away from the scene.

EPS said charges are pending against a 32-year-old male in connection to this incident.