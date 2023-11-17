EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Firearms complaint in Spruce Grove over: RCMP

    A street sign on Heatherlands Way in Spruce Grove, Alta. A street sign on Heatherlands Way in Spruce Grove, Alta.

    While they investigated a "complaint involving firearms" at a home on Heatherlands Way, RCMP asked Spruce Grove residents to avoid the area Friday afternoon.

    Mounties did not provide any other details about the complaint in a 12:30 p.m. public advisory but said the threat was "contained to the residence."

    Within an hour, police again sent a message to the public that police were leaving the scene.

    They said more information would be released later. 

