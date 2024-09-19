EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'She had so much empathy': Family remembers woman found dead near Stony Plain

    The family of Aylissa Rovere is remembering her kindness and good nature after she was found dead last week.

    According to Rovere's mother, Jodi Dunn, she always liked to see the good in people.

    "Very empathetic, and I think that's kind of what got her in trouble," Dunn said. "She had so much empathy and caring for people and (could be) easily manipulated by them."

    Last week, police announced they were looking for information regarding the 32-year-old mother's disappearance.

    Over the weekend, police searched a home north of Stony Plain and found her remains.

    "The week that she went missing, she phoned me having an anxiety attack," Dunn said. "I calmed her down and I made her promise (to) please, please, don't go see him ever again."

    Police charged Collin Boucher-Gionet, 34, with second degree murder and indignity to a body in relation to Rovere's death.

    "I'm trying really hard to stay strong for my children and her children," Dunn said.

    "I just want (people) to remember her good thoughts, think good memories of her … because she was caring, loving, and loved her kids more than anything." 

