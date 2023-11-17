EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Firearms complaint prompts Spruce Grove RCMP to ask residents to avoid west neighbourhood

    RCMP generic

    While they investigate a "complaint involving firearms" at a home on Heatherlands Way, RCMP have asked Spruce Grove residents to avoid the area.

    Mounties did not provide any other details about the complaint in a 12:30 p.m. public advisory but said "the threat is currently contained to the residence."

    They also asked the public to not post photos of police on social media until the incident is over.

    More to come… 

