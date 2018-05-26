A family of ducks is back together after firefighters rescued ducklings from a north Edmonton storm drain Saturday morning.

Lisa Woodworth posted a video on Facebook showing a duck in distress circling a storm drain in the area of 112 Street and 176 Avenue.

She called Edmonton Fire Rescue just before 10 a.m. Crews opened nearby manhole covers and found five ducklings.

Woodworth was pleased she helped rescue the little ducks.

“In a way I thought people would think I was silly getting all excited about ducks,” she said. “But fire came and they blocked traffic and saved these ducks. It was so cool.”