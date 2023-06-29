Fireworks, music and more: Everything you need to know about the City of Edmonton, legislature Canada Day celebrations

Both the City of Edmonton and Alberta government are hosting Canada Day celebrations in Edmonton. Here's what you need to know:

ACROSS THE CITY

Fireworks will light up the sky over the North Saskatchewan River at 11 p.m. Here are the city's recommended viewing spots. The show, put on by Fireworks Spectaculars in Kinsmen Park, will be 18 minutes long. Public access to Kinsmen facilities will be reduced because of the show. Find out more at the link above.

The Mill Woods Canada Day Celebration will feature multicultural performances, dance, music, fun and fireworks at 11 p.m. The event will "honour our nation's rich history and the diversity of the community," organizers say, and is free.

Between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tim Hicks, Nice Horse and Taylor-Rae will perform on ICE District's main stage. The fan park will have drop-in basketball, pickleball and street hockey games to play, photo booths, face painting, food trucks and both non-alcoholic and adult beverages. Entrance is free.

Louise McKinney Riverfront Park is hosting percussionists from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Canada Day Drumming for Newcomers, a nation-wide event that "strives to deepen intercultural understanding, promote patriotism, and enhance civic engagement through one of the world’s most ancient and widely-adopted art forms."

Baseball fans can catch both a Riverhawks game at 7 p.m. and then 11 p.m. city fireworks from RE/MAX Field.

City attractions like Edmonton Valley Zoo, Muttart Conservatory, the Art Gallery of Alberta and Royal Alberta Museum are all open and welcoming visitors.

Spray parks and the City Hall Plaza fountain will also be open.

ALBERTA LEGISLATURE

Canada Day celebrations at the provincial legislature start at noon and include live music, presentations by legislature and government representatives, Cree storytelling, a magician, balloon twisting and taekwondo demonstrations.

July 1 is also the only day the public can enter the Legislature Chamber floor.

More information about the legislature activities and schedule is available online.

The event is free to the public.

ROAD CLOSURES

Fireworks viewers are advised to expect traffic delays for two hours before and after the show, especially if they are crossing the river.

Additionally, several roads and pedestrian areas will be closed during the show. This includes pedestrian access to the High Level Bridge, Kinsmen Sports Centre and Queen Elizabeth Pool parking lot, River Valley Road, Walterdale Bridge, 109 Street and 97 Avenue downtown.

Complete information about the closures can be found online, as well as information about parking restrictions downtown between 7 p.m. and midnight.

Vehicles parked illegally will be tagged and towed, the city warned.

Edmonton Transit Service buses will run Sunday service on Saturday for Canada Day, with additional service for the fireworks show. The Capital and Metro LRT lines will run on Saturday schedules. Capital Line trains will run every 15 minutes until approximately 1 a.m. Regular fares apply.