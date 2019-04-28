Sunday’s opening of the Century Mile Racetrack has been called “the first stepping stone in the rebirth of thoroughbred racing” in Alberta.

Thousands of Edmontonians flocked to the new facility for its first races, the first races held in Edmonton since Northlands Park closed.

Century Mile believes there is still an appetite for horse racing in Edmonton, despite the end of Northlands-hosted racing.

“There were certain days at Northlands that were busy. Derby day was always crazy, long weekends were always great,” said the track’s racing manager, Matt Jukich.

“I don't know if people just got tired of going there, or maybe wanted a new facility, but I'm not worried about it being played out here at all.”

He said the track’s state-of-the-art facility and its proximity to both Edmonton International Airport and Highway 2 would “(breathe) new life into the industry here.”

With files from Regan Hasegawa