EDMONTON -- A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a girl who was stabbed at her Edmonton-area school on Monday.

According to RCMP, 19-year-old Dylan Thomas Pountney faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of the 17-year-old student.

Police made an arrest Monday near Christ the King School in Leduc, south of Edmonton, hours after the student was stabbed there.

She was flown to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton, but succumbed to her injuries.

A man fled school grounds, prompting RCMP to respond with ground, air and canine units, blocking off road access to the property. Around noon, he was found in a backyard of a nearby home. The student's death was ruled a homicide a short while later.

According to officials, she and her attacker knew each other and he also is a student of the Saint Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic school.

Pountney is in police custody and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

MEMORIAL GROWS AT SCHOOL

Although classes were cancelled Tuesday, people continued to come and go from Christ the King School to leave flowers for the student killed.

By 7:30 a.m., half a dozen bouquets had been placed at the front entrance of the school at a growing memorial.

“This loss will be felt deeply across the Christ the King School community, and across our Division as a whole,” STAR Catholic Superintendent Charlie Bouchard said Monday in a statement. “We cannot express deeply enough the sorrow we feel for the family members, friends, and staff members who have lost a loved one today, and whose lives will be forever changed.”

Christ the King will remain open on Tuesday for those wishing to meet with the school division's trauma support team, which will remain on campus for the rest of the week.

Leduc Mayor Bob Young, a former teacher of 36 years, called Monday's events shocking.

"This isn't something that they're going to deal with just over night. This is going to last for weeks and this is going to last for months," he told CTV News Edmonton. "I know our community will come together to support the people that need it."

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange echoed the sentiment, saying in a statement she was "heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of one of our high school students."

"Alberta’s school system grieves with this student’s family and our thoughts and prayers remain with them today."

Anyone needing support can contact the Mental Health Helpline 24/7 at 1-877-303-2642. Students can also reach out to the Kids Help Phone any time by texting CONNECT to 686868.