First race of 2021 at Century Mile cancelled
Published Sunday, May 16, 2021 9:23PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Live racing was set to return to the Century Mile racetrack Sunday for the first time this year, but it was cancelled.
The first race of the evening was set to begin at 6:15 p.m., without fans in attendance. The track remains closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In a tweet, Century Mile announced the raced Sunday were being cancelled “due to last minute AHS COVID-19 protocol requirements.”
According to the track website, there is a race scheduled for May 21. It is unknown if that race will be able to proceed.