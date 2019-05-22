

The Canadian Press





The spring sitting of the Alberta legislature begins today with a speech from the throne and the introduction of a bill to end the provincial carbon tax.

It also has a new speaker -- Nathan Cooper of the United Conservative caucus takes over the job of keeping order during debates and in question period.

Cooper, who represents the riding of Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills, was asked how he will keep the peace in a chamber known for fiery rhetoric and partisan attacks.

He responded that he plans to use his "very best dad voice," and that it will be a process of trial and error for both him and the politicians.