Former Edmonton Stingers player signs temporary contract with L.A. Clippers

Edmonton Stinger's Xavier Moon in action during the Canadian Elite Basketball Season Final between Edmonton Stingers and Niagara River Lions at the Edmonton Expo Center. Final score; Edmonton Stingers 101:65 Niagara River Lions. (Photo by Ron Palmer/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Edmonton Stinger's Xavier Moon in action during the Canadian Elite Basketball Season Final between Edmonton Stingers and Niagara River Lions at the Edmonton Expo Center. Final score; Edmonton Stingers 101:65 Niagara River Lions. (Photo by Ron Palmer/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Edmonton Top Stories