2 charged, handgun seized after shooting at Red Deer shelter

    Two people have been charged after a daylight shooting in Red Deer earlier this week.

    Police got a report of a shooting at the Safe Harbor Shelter in Red Deer at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

    A 42-year-old man with apparent gunshot injuries was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    While looking through surveillance footage for the area, police were able to identify two suspects getting into a cab.

    The suspects were arrested without incident, and police seized a handgun.

    A 35-year-old of no fixed address has been charged with:

    • aggravated assault;
    • four counts of weapons offences;
    • fail to comply with release conditions;
    • possession of a firearm contrary to order; and
    • discharge a firearm with intent.

    A 31-year-old of no fixed address has been charged with:

    • three counts of weapons offences;
    • possession of a firearm contrary to order; and
    • fail to comply with probation order.

    Both suspects remain in custody, and are scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Monday.

