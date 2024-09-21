2 charged, handgun seized after shooting at Red Deer shelter

Two people have been charged after a daylight shooting in Red Deer earlier this week.

Police got a report of a shooting at the Safe Harbor Shelter in Red Deer at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

A 42-year-old man with apparent gunshot injuries was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While looking through surveillance footage for the area, police were able to identify two suspects getting into a cab.

The suspects were arrested without incident, and police seized a handgun.

A 35-year-old of no fixed address has been charged with:

aggravated assault;

four counts of weapons offences;

fail to comply with release conditions;

possession of a firearm contrary to order; and

discharge a firearm with intent.

A 31-year-old of no fixed address has been charged with:

three counts of weapons offences;

possession of a firearm contrary to order; and

fail to comply with probation order.

Both suspects remain in custody, and are scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Monday.