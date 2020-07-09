EDMONTON -- A 50-year-old man from Fort McMurray is dead after a two-vehicle crash in a Sturgeon County highway Wednesday.

The collision involved a car and a semi on Highway 28 near Range Road 241 at 4:42 p.m.

Mounties say the eastbound car collided head on with the westbound truck.

The driver of the car died on scene, RCMP said.

The fatal crash is still under investigation.

The road was closed until approximately 8 p.m.