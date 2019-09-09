Fort Saskatchewan power outage affecting hundreds of customers
An unplanned power outage in Fort Saskatchewan knocked out power to 775 customers Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (Fortis Alberta)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 2:24PM MDT
Hundreds of people are without power in Fort Saskatchewan following an outage Monday afternoon, according to Fortis Alberta.
The provider said 775 customers lost electricity just after 1 p.m.
Power was expected to be restored to the area around 4 p.m.
A cause for the unplanned outage has not been given.