Fort Saskatchewan RCMP officer charged with assault
An Alberta RCMP officer faces an assault charge after a woman was injured during her arrest last year.
Mounties responded to reports of an armed woman who was in distress in Fort Saskatchewan on April 14, 2021, at around 2 p.m.
"While one of the RCMP officers was escorting the female to the police vehicle, the female was verbally aggressive and an interaction occurred between the RCMP officer and the female that resulted in her being injured," RCMP said on Thursday.
The woman was taken to hospital for minor injuries and remained there due to "concerns of her being in distress."
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was notified about the incident, but the director of law enforcement deemed the matter "out of scope" for the agency to investigate.
RCMP completed an internal review and charged Const. Sean Robert Avery with assault causing bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan provincial court on March 17.
Avery, an officer with 20 years on the force, has been suspended with pay since April 27.
"Once the criminal matter has been resolved, his duty status will be reviewed," Mounties add.
"As this matter is now before the courts, the Alberta RCMP are unable to provide further information."
