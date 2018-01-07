Four Edmonton Catholic Schools experienced flooding over the Christmas break over frozen pipes.

An ECSD official told CTV News the following schools were affected:

Mother Margaret Mary High School on December 27

St. Rose Junior High School on January 1

St. Hilda Junior High School on January 1

J.H. Picard K-12 on January 3

ECSD said all the major repairs have been completed and the schools will be ready to reopen on Monday.