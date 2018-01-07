Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Four Edmonton Catholic schools flooded over Christmas break
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 2:13PM MST
Four Edmonton Catholic Schools experienced flooding over the Christmas break over frozen pipes.
An ECSD official told CTV News the following schools were affected:
- Mother Margaret Mary High School on December 27
- St. Rose Junior High School on January 1
- St. Hilda Junior High School on January 1
- J.H. Picard K-12 on January 3
ECSD said all the major repairs have been completed and the schools will be ready to reopen on Monday.