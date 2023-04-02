Free birth control would have far-reaching impacts for Albertans: doctors
Alberta's Official Opposition reaffirmed its pledge of offering free birth control if elected, with a pair of obstetrics and gynecology residents saying the policy would be life-changing.
Last month, on International Women's Day, Rachel Notley said her party would make oral hormone pills, copper and intrauterine devices (IUDs), subdermal implants, contraceptive injections and Plan B free.
The NDP estimates the plan would cost approximately $34 million and save an Albertan that pays for contraceptive pills every month about $10,000 over their lifetime.
"Since that historic announcement, we've heard from many Albertans how this policy would be life-changing," said MLA Janis Irwin, who represents Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood.
Depending on the brand and coverage options, birth control pills can cost between $20 to $240 a month, and an IUD can be around $500 upfront, Irwin said.
Dr. Ariane Litalien, a University of Alberta resident training in obstetrics and gynecology, explained how when she counsels patients on birth control, she sees them get excited about the array of options and their other health benefits, but that enthusiasm fades as their price point is revealed.
"Cost influences the decisions that Albertans make about birth control every single day," she said. "The most effective forms of contraception, such as the hormonal IUD and the contraceptive implant, are the most expensive to purchase upfront."
"When Albertans are told they will have to pay more than $400 out of pocket for an IUD, some understandably turn to cheaper forms of birth control even if these other options are known to be less effective or have more side effects.
"This is heartbreaking to see as a doctor," Litalien added. "Albertans deserve the type of birth control that's right for them, not just the one they can afford."
Starting this month, B.C. began covering the cost of most prescription contraceptives and any dispensing fees — the first jurisdiction in Canada.
Scott Johnston, Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping's press secretary, said those with a government-sponsored health benefit plan have coverage for "many" birth control options listed on the Alberta Drug Benefit List.
For those with a low-income health benefit plan, oral contraceptive pills and IUDs are free of charge, he added.
According to Johnston, the United Conservative Party-led government has no plans to expand contraceptive drug and health product coverage.
Covering the full cost of birth control options would have far-reaching societal impacts, said Dr. Skye Russell, a University of Alberta resident in obstetrics and gynecology.
"I think it's quite narrow-minded to assume all Albertans will be able to access private insurance," Russell told CTV News Edmonton. "For example, you need to be able to read and write in English to fill out the application form. You need to have a fixed address."
"Is it fair that women of reproductive age would have to use our healthcare spending account?" she added. "You could use your whole healthcare spending account on contraception alone with nothing to cover other prescription medications or treatments."
For many women, using contraceptives goes beyond birth control, as they can also help with managing heavy or painful periods, preventing some uterine and ovarian cancers or even being part of gender-affirming care for transgender people.
"It may seem like a small way to save money for individuals in the short run it actually saves society in the long run," Litalien echoed.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Explosion in Russian cafe kills prominent military blogger
An explosion tore through a cafe in Russia's second-largest city Sunday, killing a well-known military blogger and strident supporter of the war in Ukraine. Some reports said a bomb was embedded in a bust of the blogger that was given to him as a gift.
Quebec mother left behind in Syrian prison camp as 6 children set to return to Canada
Six children will soon be leaving a Syrian prison camp on a flight for Canada, but delays in their mother’s security assessment means the Quebec woman will not be able to come with them.
She's gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries over the past year. Here's what she's learned
Loni James has gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries, a series of romantic rituals full of intrigue, surprises and cultural firsts. She says that even the bad dates have been memorable -- and that all of them have taught her something. This is what she learned.
Femicides on the rise as report indicates a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in Canada
Femicides in Canada are on a concerning rise according to a new report that says a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in the country and this number is likely to increase.
Guilbeault defends carbon price, says on average, households will pay more but rich will shoulder burden
Canada's environment and climate change minister acknowledged that on average, households may eventually pay more for the carbon price than it gets back in rebate payments, but says the Liberal government has other programs to help Canadians lower their energy costs overall.
Here's how deep Canada's orphan well problem runs
Canadian companies are spending public funding to clean up their oil and gas wells at a time when the industry is raking in historic profits, yet many wells remain abandoned or unplugged. As the number of these wells rises, so do the environmental costs and the likelihood that taxpayers will be on the hook for them.
Yes, plants can talk: Groundbreaking study finds plants make sounds at a high frequency when stressed
Plants have long been thought to be mute, but according to a new study, they do cry out when they’re injured or lacking water, just at a frequency too high for us to hear.
Video captures endangered right whale mother and her calf off U.S. east coast
Recent video has captured a rare instance of an endangered North Atlantic right whale and her calf being seen swimming together off the eastern coast of the United States.
Astronomers find ring-shaped border on some distant planet may support life
A ring-shaped border on certain distant planets known as the 'terminator zone' that separates permanent daytime and nighttime could offer conditions suitable to support life, a recent study has found.
Calgary
-
Riverbend adaptive bike lanes a bust following residents complaints
A $5,000 three-week pilot program that created adaptive bike lanes along 18th Street SE, through the communities of Quarry Park and Riverbend last summer was a bust.
-
Police searching for suspects after Briar Hills break and enter
Police are seeking the public's help in locating two suspects who broke into a home in northwest Calgary early Sunday morning.
-
Canadian MacKenzie Porter celebrates first U.S. #1 song as CMT Award nominee
Alberta will be in the house Sunday night at the Country Music Television Awards in Austin, Texas, thanks to Canadian country star - and CMT Award nominee - MacKenzie Porter.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon group bidding to host the 2025 World Juniors
Saskatoon’s local tourism board is working on a bid to host the 2025 World Juniors.
-
Saskatoon's Slush Cup turns out sunny and soggy
Sunshine and mild temperatures were in the forecast on Saturday, perfect weather for the annual Slush Cup.
-
Saskatoon hears options for 'strong and putrid odour' from rendering plant
Saskatoon’s planning and development committee is considering options to deal with the “strong and putrid odour” of a north industrial-area rendering plant.
Regina
-
'No success': Internationally trained doctors in Sask. struggle to find work due to lack of residency positions
As the Government of Saskatchewan works to attract doctors and other health care workers to the province, limited residency positions are leaving some aspiring health care professionals without jobs.
-
'Avoid unnecessary travel': Crash causing traffic delays on Highway 1 near Morse
Morse RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 between Ernfold and Chaplin.
-
'The official start of spring': 45th Spring Home Show comes to Regina
The Regina Spring Home Show made its 45th appearance over the weekend marking the official start of the spring season.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry into N.S. killings calls for bold change to tackle family violence 'epidemic'
The public inquiry into the April 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia is calling for an overhaul of the way society handles the "epidemic" of gender-based, intimate-partner and family violence.
-
Hundreds march in solidarity with Halifax’s 2SLGBTQ+ community
More than 200 people marched in Halifax Sunday in solidarity with trans and non-binary people who have been the target of anti-2SLGBTQ+ legislation across the globe.
-
Prince Edward Island election into final day of campaigning with vote on Monday
The Prince Edward Island election is into its final day of campaigning ahead of Monday's vote.
Toronto
-
'He was like an engineer at the age of 10': Boy killed in collision on QEW remembered
A 10-year-old Beamsville boy killed in a crash on a highway in Niagara Region last week is being remembered as a brilliant kid who tinkered with things.
-
Niagara Falls is Canada's biggest 'tourist trap': report
Niagara Falls has been deemed Canada’s top spot for attracting tourists who have money to burn.
-
SIU investigating death of 34-year-old man who had interaction with Peel police in Brampton
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died following an interaction with Peel police in Brampton early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal homeless man alleges city ticketed him hundreds of times, files lawsuit
An unhoused man is suing the City of Montreal and its police force, alleging he has received hundreds of tickets, including some on the same day, while trying to help the local homeless community. Guylain Levasseur, and his dog Misha, have been living out of a camper van for years.
-
Montreal man stabbed near Atwater Metro, rushed to hospital
Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed near Atwater Metro Sunday night. Officers say they got the call at around 8 p.m. to the corner of de Maisonneuve Blvd and Atwater St. The caller said a man had been injured.
-
6 children will return to Quebec from Syrian detention without their mother: advocates
Six Canadian children are set to leave a Syrian prison camp and fly to Canada without their mother, who cannot come with them because federal officials have not completed her security assessment, advocates for the family say. The federal government gave the Quebec woman until today to decide whether her children would join other Canadians on the repatriation flight, expected to depart any day now, or remain with her in Syria, said Alexandra Bain of the group Families Against Violent Extremism.
Ottawa
-
Fire in Ottawa's south end claims 56-year-old man's life
Emergency crews responded to a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, reporting 'heavy fire' at a home in the 5000 block of First Line Road.
-
Individual on ice on Rideau Canal near NAC rescued
Ottawa firefighters rescued an individual who was spotted on the ice in the Rideau Canal Sunday afternoon.
-
Power knocked out for several hours in Nepean after driver hits pole
More than 1,000 Hydro One customers in the Centrepointe area lost power for several hours Sunday after a driver hit a light pole, knocking it onto a power line.
Kitchener
-
Demonstrators rally to keep Waterloo region's urban boundary static
Many in Waterloo region are echoing calls to build up, not out.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Roll Up the Rim, Strep A death, possible CRA strike
A professor who says he can't stop winning Roll Up the Rim, a Strep A death in a toddler, and a teen reunited with the emergency crews who rescued him round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
House fire prompts large response in Guelph
Large plumes of smoke were billowing out of a home in Guelph as crews responded to a fully involved house fire.
Northern Ontario
-
World Autism Awareness Day celebrated in North Bay
One Kids Place, in North Bay, held a free family community day in honour of World Autism Awareness Day on Sunday.
-
Femicides on the rise as report indicates a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in Canada
Femicides in Canada are on a concerning rise according to a new report that says a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in the country and this number is likely to increase.
-
Supporting development a focus of Sudbury mayor
Supporting development appears to be a big focus for Sudbury's mayor. Paul Lefebvre announced recently he's planning to create a special committee of Council that would look to support anticipated growth in the city over the next 10 to 15 years.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Today is about those survivors': Province funding new community-based sexual assault healing program
The province is providing more than a million dollars for a new community-based sexual assault crisis response and healing program in Winnipeg.
-
Up to 7 centimetres of snow, gusty winds coming to Winnipeg: Environment Canada
Winnipeg and southern Manitoba are preparing for another dump of snow as this unseasonably cold spring continues.
Vancouver
-
SFU students making prototype for cheaper, cleaner Stanley Park train powered by electricity
A team of engineering students from Simon Fraser University has created a prototype that could turn the trains at Stanley Park into zero carbon emitters.
-
From suffering to safety: Dogs rescued from 'horrific' conditions available for adoption
Four dogs that were found starving and suffering in what the B.C. SPCA described as "horrific" conditions earlier this year have recovered and are ready for adoption, according to the organization.
-
ER nurse speaks out against union's tentative deal with B.C. government
A registered psychiatric nurse who works in a Lower Mainland emergency room is panning the tentative deal reached by the B.C. Nurses' Union and the province on Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Comox air force museum wants to put 'Vampire' aircraft on display
A fundraiser is underway in Comox to mark the centennial anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force in 2024.
-
Source of spill that turned Sidney creek white identified
The Town of Sidney says it has identified the source of a troubling spill that turned Mermaid Creek milky white on Wednesday.
-
Training flight turns into rescue mission after boaters capsize off B.C. island
A pair of boaters and their dog were fortunate to survive after capsizing off Texada Island and spending 45 minutes in the water Thursday afternoon.