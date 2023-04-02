Free birth control would have far-reaching impacts for Albertans: doctors

Alberta's Official Opposition reaffirmed its pledge of offering free birth control if elected, with a pair of obstetrics and gynecology residents saying the policy would be life-changing.

Last month, on International Women's Day, Rachel Notley said her party would make oral hormone pills, copper and intrauterine devices (IUDs), subdermal implants, contraceptive injections and Plan B free.

The NDP estimates the plan would cost approximately $34 million and save an Albertan that pays for contraceptive pills every month about $10,000 over their lifetime.

"Since that historic announcement, we've heard from many Albertans how this policy would be life-changing," said MLA Janis Irwin, who represents Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood.

Depending on the brand and coverage options, birth control pills can cost between $20 to $240 a month, and an IUD can be around $500 upfront, Irwin said.

Dr. Ariane Litalien, a University of Alberta resident training in obstetrics and gynecology, explained how when she counsels patients on birth control, she sees them get excited about the array of options and their other health benefits, but that enthusiasm fades as their price point is revealed.

"Cost influences the decisions that Albertans make about birth control every single day," she said. "The most effective forms of contraception, such as the hormonal IUD and the contraceptive implant, are the most expensive to purchase upfront."

"When Albertans are told they will have to pay more than $400 out of pocket for an IUD, some understandably turn to cheaper forms of birth control even if these other options are known to be less effective or have more side effects.

"This is heartbreaking to see as a doctor," Litalien added. "Albertans deserve the type of birth control that's right for them, not just the one they can afford."

Starting this month, B.C. began covering the cost of most prescription contraceptives and any dispensing fees — the first jurisdiction in Canada.

Scott Johnston, Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping's press secretary, said those with a government-sponsored health benefit plan have coverage for "many" birth control options listed on the Alberta Drug Benefit List.

For those with a low-income health benefit plan, oral contraceptive pills and IUDs are free of charge, he added.

According to Johnston, the United Conservative Party-led government has no plans to expand contraceptive drug and health product coverage.

Covering the full cost of birth control options would have far-reaching societal impacts, said Dr. Skye Russell, a University of Alberta resident in obstetrics and gynecology.

"I think it's quite narrow-minded to assume all Albertans will be able to access private insurance," Russell told CTV News Edmonton. "For example, you need to be able to read and write in English to fill out the application form. You need to have a fixed address."

"Is it fair that women of reproductive age would have to use our healthcare spending account?" she added. "You could use your whole healthcare spending account on contraception alone with nothing to cover other prescription medications or treatments."

For many women, using contraceptives goes beyond birth control, as they can also help with managing heavy or painful periods, preventing some uterine and ovarian cancers or even being part of gender-affirming care for transgender people.

"It may seem like a small way to save money for individuals in the short run it actually saves society in the long run," Litalien echoed.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti