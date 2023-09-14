Funeral for fallen EPS officers cost $400K

The Edmonton Police Service has released a cost breakdown for the regimental funeral held for Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan earlier this year.

Jordan and Ryan were killed in the line of duty on March 16 when they responded to a family dispute at an Inglewood apartment building.

Investigators say they were shot by a 16-year-old boy who lived in the apartment.

The boy also shot his mother before fatally shooting himself.

The funeral for the two officers at Rogers Place on March 27 cost the EPS $404,318:

$62,279 for planning, including costs for IT Support, ticketing, etc.

$57,613 for family expenses, including costs for flights, family liaison, hotels, vehicles, etc.

$42,120 for miscellaneous costs, including signage, supplies etc.

The Oilers Entertainment Group also donated the rental cost of Rogers Place, which EPS says is valued at $70,750.

An EPS spokesperson said the investigation into the deaths of Jordan and Ryan is still ongoing, and there are no updates to provide.