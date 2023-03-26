Funeral underway for Edmonton officers killed in the line of duty

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

These 3 items could cost you more starting this April

Whether it's gas, food or booze, consumers can expect to pay more for these goods next month. Two of the biggest changes include the federal carbon tax will increase to $65 per tonne of greenhouse emissions, up from $50, and the federal beverage alcohol duty that will increase by 6.3 per cent, which both come into effect on April 1.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island