Garage caves in after garbage truck backs into it in south Edmonton
Published Thursday, January 2, 2020 1:35PM MST
A garage in south Edmonton was destroyed by a garbage truck. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A garage in south Edmonton has been destroyed after it was hit by a garbage truck.
The crash happened in the Mill Creek Ravine area, near WC Tubby Bateman Park.
The back of the garbage truck collided with the garage, causing it to collapse.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.
RELATED IMAGES