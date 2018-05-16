A garage in northeast Edmonton was destroyed early Wednesday morning, and the house next to it was damaged.

Firefighters said passersby called crews to the house on 38 Street and 123 Avenue after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Crews arrived to find a garage engulfed in flames.

“When we got on scene the fire was fully involved, there was a lot of heat and smoke migrating across, so the house behind it and the house next door did take some damage from the fire,” Dist. Chief Randy Shakura said at the scene.The fire was under control about half an hour later.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to the garage.

Crews searched the home on the property and officials said no one was inside at the time. Neighbours had to be evacuated due to smoke.

No injuries were reported.