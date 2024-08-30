Gas prices in Edmonton drop ahead of Labour Day weekend

Long weekends usually mean a jump in gas prices, but drivers in Edmonton saw a drop this week.

One expert says those prices could get even lower by Monday.

"Even with the provincial tax and the carbon tax increasing, we're still seeing a scenario where we're paying a little bit less for gas on average than we were this time last year," said analyst Dan McTeague, adding it's been an unusual summer for the industry.

"What we're getting is a bit of a benefit of a nervous market that believes we're just around the corner from a global recession."

Right now around Edmonton gas is as cheap as 130.9 cents a litre, McTeague says it's likely to go even lower in mid-September.

"In two weeks we switch back to winter-blend gasoline so that should be a five- to 10-cent decrease."