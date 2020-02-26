EDMONTON -- A fuel station in Yellowhead County was the scene of a break-in and fire on Sunday.

County officials say the Petro-Canada in Niton Junction was broken into and a fire happened subsequently.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

No structural damage was caused to the building, and damage was limited to the interior, Yellowhead County said.

"(Yellowhead County Fire Department) firefighters were able to prevent the fire spreading to nearby buildings," a statement from the county read, adding they evacuated an adjacent motel "as a precautionary measure."

On Wednesday, staff were addressing smoke damage in an attached restaurant and said they hoped to be running again shortly.

"We all work close together," Debbie Lind, a server and one of 15 employees at the restaurant, told CTV News Edmonton. "It was really devastating when I got the call."

Although the blaze didn't breach the eatery, she did same some items would have to be thrown out due to the smoke damage.

"I don't know how somebody could do that. I just can't image. Our store is gone. There's nothing left in there."

RCMP said more information about the incident would be released in the future.

As officials investigate, Lind said both employees and diners were anxiously awaiting the restaurant's reopening.

"Regulars come in every day. Clockwork. And they're waiting for us to get back and rolling," she said.

"I want this to be open so I can have my job back."

Niton Junction is about 150 kilometres west of Edmonton, and just 45 kilometres east of Edson, where two car dealerships were the site of fires in December and January.