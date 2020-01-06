EDMONTON -- Police now say a fire at the Honda dealership in Edson last Monday is suspicious.

The fire broke out before 5 a.m. at the dealership, causing over $1 million in damage.

The same day that fire broke out, police confirmed that the fire at the Chrysler dealership in Edson and a vehicle fire that both happened on Dec. 9 were both suspicious.

Investigators say the Chrysler fire and the vehicle fire from Dec. 9 are likely connected, but they say it is still not known if the fire at the Honda dealership is connected to the first two fires.

The fire at the Chrysler dealership broke out before 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 and destroyed the dealership.

Anyone with information about any of the three fires is asked to call Edson RCMP at 780-723-8822 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.