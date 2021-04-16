EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) responded to a multi-vehicle collision closing Gateway Boulevard for hours Friday.

At approximately 3:05 p.m. EPS responded to a collision involving three cars in the area of 23 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.

Gateway Boulevard re-opened after 7 p.m. Friday evening.

Police say a Ford Edge SUV was travelling northbound on Gateway Boulevard when it lost control and struck two vehicles travelling in adjacent lanes.

The 32-year-old man driving the Ford SUV was reportedly in medical distress, EPS said. They are investigating to see if a medical episode contributed to the collision.

The man was treated on scene and then transported by EMS to hospital. Officials say he has since been released.

According to police, the occupants of the other two vehicles received no injuries from the collision.

EPS Major Collision Investigations continues to investigate but say alcohol and speed are not being considered factors in the collision.