Glenora home damaged in Sunday afternoon fire

A Glenora home was damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon.

A total of six fire trucks were called in around 1:44 p.m. to tackle the fire at a house on 139 Street and 103 Avenue.

Officials say the fire started on the porch. The home is occupied, but no one was home at the time.

Sheila Ferguson lives in the area. She said she heard the trucks coming closer from inside her home and she was shocked to see them stop so close.

"They were pretty much in front of my house," she added.

Ferguson said she could see flames and lots of smoke coming out from the back of the home.

"I was actually horrified that my neighbours, who I've known for so long, have their house burning down on them," Ferguson said.

"Hopefully their house isn't a write off."

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said no one was hurt and the fire was declared out at 3:45 p.m.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.

