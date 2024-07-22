Grammy-nominated Bryson Tiller coming to Rogers Place

American hip-hop artist Bryson Tiller will grace the stage at Rogers Place with a one-night-only performance on Sept. 7.

Tiller was nominated for three Grammys throughout his career, including Best Album in 2022 as well as winning multiple BET Awards including Best New Artist in 2016.

Tiller has collaborated with DJ Khaled and Rihanna on the monstrous hit Wild Thoughts back in 2017 and released the track Whatever She Wants from his new, self-titled album which has 24 million views since April.

Pre-sale tickets will be available via Ticketmaster on July 23 with general sale beginning on July 26. Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on both days.