Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard not seeking re-election

The United Conservative Party MLA representing the city of Grande Prairie announced she would not run for re-election in 2023.

In a letter to constituents posted to her Facebook page Saturday afternoon, Tracy Allard revealed she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in March 2020 and would not seek to retain her legislative seat to prioritize her health and family.

While she has learned to manage the disease over the past three years and is supported by a team of health care professionals, Allard said she needed to "step away from public life."

"Not surprisingly, the management of this disease is complex, but the foundation of successful symptom management includes healthy diet, regular exercise, consistent sleep, and minimal stress," she said.

"While that is a prescription likely to achieve healthier living for anyone, it certainly does not align well with the schedule, lifestyle and demands placed on an MLA."

Allard thanked her constituency staff, volunteers, and the people of Grande Prairie for supporting her over her term.

"It has been my absolute privilege to serve you," she said. "Many times I have been humbled by the gravity of the tasks before me and there has been no greater satisfaction for me as your MLA than solving an issue for a constituent."

Allard was elected in April 2019 after having been a business owner for 25 years. She and her husband have three children.

Last December, Premier Danielle Smith appointed Allard as the province's parliamentary secretary for "civil liberties." Allard also served on the legislative review committee and Treasury Board.

She had previously served as the minister of municipal affairs but stepped down in January 2021 after her pandemic family vacation to Hawaii was uncovered, at a time when guidelines from the province and Ottawa advised against non-essential travel.

In August of that year, Allard asked the education minister to "slow down" K-6 curriculum development work and listen to feedback from teachers, school boards and constituents.

In her letter to constituents, Allard wished the next MLA to represent Grande Prairie "every success."

"Whoever is chosen by Grande Prairie will be so fortunate to represent our remarkable community," she said. "It is a ‘can do’ place with a generous spirit and unparalleled resiliency, and I have been so proud to represent the people of Grande Prairie."

The Alberta general election is scheduled to be held in May 2023.

Grande Prairie is approximately 456 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.