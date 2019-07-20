Twenty homes in the Griesbach neighbourhood are flooded with sewage and rainwater, EPCOR says.

Some houses near 153 Avenue have been flooded since Friday evening, and residents of three condominiums on 107 Street were evacuated that night.

EPCOR told CTV News Edmonton it responded to the situation as quickly as possible, but that residents should have called 311.

The company does not have a timeline to clean the water up.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.