Groat Road reopens after motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash briefly closed down a section of Groat Road late Saturday afternoon.

Police said around 4 p.m., it was reported that a motorcycle travelling north hit a curb, lost control and hit a lightpost.

The rider, a 64-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He remains in stable condition.

Groat Road at 87 Avenue was reopened Saturday night after an investigation by the EPS Major Collisions Unit investigated.

At this time, officers don't think alcohol was a factor in the crash.

EPS is asking any witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.