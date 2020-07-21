EDMONTON -- A local arts group is pairing volunteers with families in need to purchase and delivery groceries.

Arts on the Ave started Families Helping Families in early July to match people from across Edmonton to families from the Alberta Avenue area.

Volunteers receive a grocery list, buy the items, then delivery them to their family. Arts on the Ave is asking for a commitment of spending $75 twice a month for a six-month period.

Allison Toews with Families Helping Families hopes new relationships are formed between donors and families.

“The connection they make with the family is indescribable and heartwarming.”

She adds: “To see their faces and how thankful they are, it’s a very enriching experience.”

Philiana Wong is a mental health therapist at Spruce Avenue School. She got involved in Families Helping Families because she saw a need in kids she’s visited after schools were closed due to COVID-19.

“We have a few families with like six to 12 children so I think having these food hampers will be really helpful for them.”

She says a lot of families in Alberta Avenue-area schools relied on breakfast and hot lunch programs and struggled to provide meals when schools closed.

Arts on the Ave has a goal of helping 200 families through the program. If you would like to register as a volunteer, visit artsontheave.org.