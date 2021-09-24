Heading to the Oil Kings game on Oct. 1? Here’s what you need to know

EDMONTON -

Going to the Oil Kings home opener for the 2021-22 season on Oct. 1? Here are four things you need to know.

HEALTH CHECK

Fans attending Oil Kings games this season will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

The Oilers Entertainment Group previously announced that vaccination proof or a negative test result within 48 hours of puck drop will be needed for all Oilers and Oil Kings games, as well as any events in the arena for the foreseeable future.

Electronic or paper vaccine records will be accepted.

Both vaccine doses will need to have been administered 14 days prior to the game.

All employees, volunteers, and contractors at Rogers Place will also need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

DIGITAL TICKETS

Fans going to the game at Rogers Place will no longer need a hard copy ticket.

The team has moved to mobile ticketing to reduce the number of touchpoints at events and decrease the risk of lost, stolen, or counterfeit tickets.

Fans who cannot attend the game can donate their seats.

For information on how to sell mobile tickets or transfer tickets, visit Rogers Place's website.

50/50 MOVES ONLINE

Fans attending games or watching from home in Alberta will be able to purchase 50/50 tickets online, just like for the Edmonton Oilers or during the World Juniors tournament.

Tickets and further information can be found on the Oil Kings website.

OIL KINGS RETIRE ALTERNATE JERSEY

The green, black, and white Oil Kings jersey will no longer be worn by the team.

First worn by the team in September 2013, the jersey has been hung up after being worn for the last time in March last year when the Oil Kings played the Spokane Chiefs.

The primary uniform for the team will be their red, white, and blue jerseys with the crown logo. The red version will become the Oil Kings home jersey, while the white variant will be their away uniform.