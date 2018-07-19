The Edmonton Corn Maze has scored a new labyrinth that’s a-maze-ing.

“We are always looking for something fun and that the community can get excited about,” owner Jesse Kraay said.

This year’s corn maze features a massive hockey player that covers most of the 10-acre space and an Oilers logo.

“It gets people excited and the [hockey] season starts when our season starts to wind down,” he said.

In May, staff planted more than 800,000 seeds. A month later, they carved out the intricate maze.

Kraay believes people may walk up to five kilometres of trail before the maze gets solved, which he estimates is about an hour.

“It’s fairly challenging; you would get lost out there for sure.”

The corn maze opens July 26.