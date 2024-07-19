A dozen heat records broken in Alberta Thursday
Hot weather expected in Edmonton. (File)
Edmonton had its second consecutive day of record-setting heat on Thursday.
The high of 35.3 C breaks 1940's mark of 34.4 C on July 18 that year.
This comes just one day after the city hit a record high of 34.0 C on Wednesday for July 17.
Eleven other locations around the province also set record highs.
Not included in the above image are:
- Beaverlodge, which reached 34.5 C on Thursday, beating the mark of 33.9 C from 1941.
- Hendrickson Cree, which reached 30.3 C on Thursday, beating the old record of 27.9 C from 2004.