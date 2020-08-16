EDMONTON -- Temperatures in much of the province are expected to hit 29 degrees or higher over the next two days, triggering heat warnings from Environment Canada.

The extreme heat increases the risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, which can include high body temperature, a lack of sweat, confusion and fainting.

These areas are under a heat warning beginning Aug. 16:

· Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds – Sundre

· Brooks - Strathmore – Vulcan

· Cardston - Fort Macleod – Magrath

· City of Calgary

· City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park

· Cypress Hills Provincial Park – Foremost

· Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

· Drumheller - Three Hills

· Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

· Hanna - Coronation – Oyen

· Kananaskis – Canmore

· Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin – Tofield

· Lethbridge - Taber - Milk River

· Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion – Provost

· Medicine Hat - Bow Island – Suffield

· Okotoks - High River – Claresholm

· Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail – Stettler

· Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

Infants, children, seniors and people with pre-existing health conditions are most vulnerable when temperatures rise.

People are being reminded to take breaks from the heat, to reschedule outdoor activities and to stay hydrated.