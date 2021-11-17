Heated bus shelters added to West Edmonton Mall transit centre

EDMONTON -

The city has given transit users a place to escape the cold while waiting for the bus at the new temporary West Edmonton Mall transit centre.

Five heated shelters have been installed, each with space heaters and benches.

The city says it will monitor shelter use through the winter to ensure the needs of transit users are met.

The transit centre was moved to the overflow parking lot north of West Edmonton Mall over the summer to accommodate construction for the Valley Line LRT expansion.

Construction is expected to take six years, according to the city.

The transit centre will be moved back to the south side of the mall when the expansion project is complete.