Four cyclists will pay $393 in fines for not wearing a helmet in St. Albert Tuesday.

RCMP issued the first helmet tickets of the year to three adults and one youth, and are reminding people about bike helmet rules in the city.

The City of St. Albert passed a bylaw that requires all adults to wear bike helmets in 2005. The fine for violating this bylaw is $100.

Police said people in the city are familiar with the bylaw, and this reminder is for those who are new residents and visitors.

“We have people who come in on trails from Edmonton or surrounding rural areas that pop into the city, and need to be aware that there is a responsibility for them to wear a helmet as an adult,” Cpl. Laurel Kading said.

In the province, all minors must wear a helmet and the fine is $93. Parents or guardians that allow their youth to ride a bike without a helmet will be fined $93.